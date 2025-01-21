Previous
Frozen Bubble by mistyhammond
Photo 1497

Frozen Bubble

We are experiencing very low temperatures so I had to give the frozen bubbles a try.
Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
