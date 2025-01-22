Previous
Sweet Chickadee by mistyhammond
Sweet Chickadee

Today was extremely cold but I made sure to put food out for our feathered friends.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Misty

I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
January 22nd, 2025  
