Buzzy Bee by mistyhammond
Buzzy Bee

Theme for my 52 week project "Something Old"

This is my late father in laws childhood toy. This is the toy that gave him his nickname.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
