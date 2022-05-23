Sign up
1 / 365
The watcher
This mama bird (an Inca dove) has been nesting for weeks in the roof above my portable building. This is the last week of school, and I’m not sure I’ll see her again when I return. But I know she’ll be a great mama to her babies.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
23rd May 2022 10:28pm
Tags
#
,
narure
,
#birds
,
#zoom
