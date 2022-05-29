Previous
Next
Reflections by mistyortegs
7 / 365

Reflections

I spotted a crane this morning flying over a lake and got its reflection too. Thought it was kinda neat!
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Misty Ortega

@mistyortegs
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise