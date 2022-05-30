Previous
Little Haworthia 🌱 by mistyortegs
Finally got a set of extension tubes today! It was fun exploring with them. I got this shot of my little haworthia plant, which oddly enough is about to bloom. I had no idea they could flower.
Misty Ortega

@mistyortegs
