9 / 365
Flowers up close
Still having fun trying out my extension tubes! Today I focused on getting flowers close up. I liked the coloring on this bunch.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Misty Ortega
@mistyortegs
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
pink
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful color! One day I'd love to use extension tubes!
June 1st, 2022
