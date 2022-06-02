Sign up
11 / 365
Reflections #2
Was out walking tonight and trying hard not to melt in this Texas heat, but looked up and saw this beautiful scene. I pulled out my phone to capture this shot. I still love capturing reflections in nature!
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
1
0
MistyO
@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd June 2022 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
texas
,
lake
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is beautiful- and so crystal clear!
June 3rd, 2022
