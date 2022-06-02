Previous
Next
Reflections #2 by mistyortegs
11 / 365

Reflections #2

Was out walking tonight and trying hard not to melt in this Texas heat, but looked up and saw this beautiful scene. I pulled out my phone to capture this shot. I still love capturing reflections in nature!
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is beautiful- and so crystal clear!
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise