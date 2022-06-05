Previous
Pincushion cactus by mistyortegs
Pincushion cactus

Still experimenting with my extension tubes and getting some macro shots. This one is of my pincushion cactus succulent plant. I thought it looked interesting close up!
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
