Previous
Next
Pollen! by mistyortegs
15 / 365

Pollen!

Another shot using my macro extension tubes. This time, I shot this flower with pollen all around it. Pollen is not my friend, but I do enjoy the colors of the flower and the pollen.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise