15 / 365
Crested mallard
Saw a juvenile crested mallard while on my walk. He looked so calm and peaceful by the water’s edge… until he noticed me! I thought the tuft on the top of his head was really interesting!
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
MistyO
@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
28th May 2022 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
duck
,
“crested
,
mallard”
