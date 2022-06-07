Previous
Next
Crested mallard by mistyortegs
15 / 365

Crested mallard

Saw a juvenile crested mallard while on my walk. He looked so calm and peaceful by the water’s edge… until he noticed me! I thought the tuft on the top of his head was really interesting!
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise