Peach Tree Leaf by mistyortegs
24 / 365

Peach Tree Leaf

Played with lighting and used my macro extension tubes for a close up of a leaf from my peach tree. Reminds me of a microscope view!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Photo Details

Milanie ace
You got some really nice details
June 16th, 2022  
