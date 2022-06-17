Previous
Sweet note by mistyortegs
25 / 365

Sweet note

I am working at a summer camp with a group of first graders. Today, one of the little boys left me this sweet note on top of my bucket. I was happy to receive a sweet note.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Walks @ 7 ace
Such a sweet thought and capture
June 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That is so sweet
June 18th, 2022  
