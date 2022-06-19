Previous
Feather by mistyortegs
Feather

Found a feather and picked it up. I held it to the sky since the sun was setting, and this is what I got!
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
