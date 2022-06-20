Previous
Next
Whatcha lookin' at? by mistyortegs
29 / 365

Whatcha lookin' at?

This squirrel was very suspicious of me as I was walking by this evening! Have I mentioned that I have a fear of squirrels before? Lol!
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise