Previous
Next
Bark by mistyortegs
30 / 365

Bark

Used my macro extension tubes to get a close up shot of the bark of a tree. I thought it looked interesting and had some dimension.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Interesting! Nice texture.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise