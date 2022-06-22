Previous
Next
Field of yellow by mistyortegs
31 / 365

Field of yellow

A picture of some Black Eyed Susans up close. Taken during golden hour as the sun was setting.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise