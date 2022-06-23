Previous
Odd one out by mistyortegs
32 / 365

Odd one out

This was taken in a vegetable garden. I'm not sure if it is an actual, intentionally grown plant, or a beautiful tall weed that has grown. Either way, the vivid pink color caught my eye!
23rd June 2022

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Photo Details

