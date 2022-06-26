Previous
Bright and Cheerful! by mistyortegs
35 / 365

Bright and Cheerful!

This bright and cheerful flower caught my eye as I was on my evening walk. It seems as thought it must be made of many smaller flowers in the center. It was so bright and cheery.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Milanie ace
Nice close-up
June 29th, 2022  
