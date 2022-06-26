Sign up
35 / 365
Bright and Cheerful!
This bright and cheerful flower caught my eye as I was on my evening walk. It seems as thought it must be made of many smaller flowers in the center. It was so bright and cheery.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
MistyO
@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Tags
flower
theme-plants
Milanie
ace
Nice close-up
June 29th, 2022
