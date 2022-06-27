Previous
Crepe Myrtle by mistyortegs
Crepe Myrtle

A close up of a bloom from my Crepe Myrtle tree in my backyard. Used a macro extension tube to capture this shot.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Milanie ace
They sure are a lovely tree
June 29th, 2022  
