37 / 365
Calm before the storm
A street in the neighboring town, right as rain clouds were rolling in at dusk. No, we didn't get any rain from it, but I keep hoping. We're in a drought and need the rain!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
1
0
MistyO
@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Tags
street
Milanie
ace
Like you pov on this shot
June 29th, 2022
