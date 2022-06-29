Sign up
38 / 365
Flowering succulent
Went to a local garden center today, and we spotted this beauty! It is a small succulent that is flowering. There were 2 shoots full of these pink flowers. I’ve never seen anything like it!
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
0
0
MistyO
@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th June 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-plants
