Sunset 2 by mistyortegs
Sunset 2

These clouds caught my attention as I was walking. A giant gray rain cloud that never brought any rain under a bright white cloud, and the sun was peeking though on the back end.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
