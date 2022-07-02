Sign up
41 / 365
Sunset 2
These clouds caught my attention as I was walking. A giant gray rain cloud that never brought any rain under a bright white cloud, and the sun was peeking though on the back end.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
MistyO
@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
