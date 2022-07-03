Previous
Next
Sunset 3 by mistyortegs
42 / 365

Sunset 3

Another sunset! Spotted this gazebo on a slight incline that captured the last of the sunlight for me.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise