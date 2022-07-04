Previous
Next
Sunset 4 by mistyortegs
43 / 365

Sunset 4

Another sunset. I set the camera low into the grass to capture the ginormous cracks in the ground from the drought, you can see one on the bottom left.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise