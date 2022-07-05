Previous
Sunset 5 by mistyortegs
44 / 365

Sunset 5

Sunset from the ground again! I'm having fun with this ground level POV!
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
12% complete

Photo Details

