The rose by mistyortegs
47 / 365

The rose

Bought a single orange rose from a young mother I encountered outside of the grocery store tonight.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
