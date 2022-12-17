Previous
Next
Christmas! by mistyortegs
49 / 365

Christmas!

Got out on Christmas Break today and wrapped most of my family’s gifts. Used my phone to create the reflection of the lights at the bottom.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise