Previous
Next
Succulents In The Sun by mistyortegs
50 / 365

Succulents In The Sun

My succulent collection, soaking up the sun in my window. I’m surprised they’ve managed to grow so well over the past year!
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise