Wooden door by mistyortegs
51 / 365

Wooden door

This wooden door caught my eye today. It’s a very old vacant building and these doors are not in use, but it looked very interesting!
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

MistyO

@mistyortegs
I am a teacher and mother of 3 teenagers who picked up photography earlier this year as a creative way to practice gratitude and mindfulness....
13% complete

Diane ace
I like the different textures and lines
December 19th, 2022  
