Snowdrops by mitchell304
50 / 365

Snowdrops

I noticed these snowdrops today in a warm spot in our yard. I liked the detail in the water drops in this image so chose this over a wider view that did show some snow beside the flowers.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
13% complete

Photo Details

