60 / 365
Fern
I was taking shots of the worm patterns in this rotting tree and when I walked around it this fern frond caught my eye. I got one shot off and then a light puff of wind blew it away from the tree.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Photo Details
decay
fern
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture ...
March 2nd, 2021
