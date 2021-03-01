Previous
Fern by mitchell304
60 / 365

Fern

I was taking shots of the worm patterns in this rotting tree and when I walked around it this fern frond caught my eye. I got one shot off and then a light puff of wind blew it away from the tree.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
16% complete

Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture ...
March 2nd, 2021  
