Fly by mitchell304
66 / 365

Fly

I spotted this fly that appeared to be stuck in a bucket of water this morning (already there, no flies were hurt in the making of this photo), and I thought it would be a good subject for a macro shot. You can see the front two sets of legs on the water surface, but the back leg has broken through the water tension. Along with a big water drop on it’s back, maybe that is why it was stuck. If you zoom in you can see the texture on it’s eyes, which I find fascinating.

After taking a few shots I lifted it out to the edge of the bucket and a while later it flew off.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
18% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
March 8th, 2021  
