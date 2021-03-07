Fly

I spotted this fly that appeared to be stuck in a bucket of water this morning (already there, no flies were hurt in the making of this photo), and I thought it would be a good subject for a macro shot. You can see the front two sets of legs on the water surface, but the back leg has broken through the water tension. Along with a big water drop on it’s back, maybe that is why it was stuck. If you zoom in you can see the texture on it’s eyes, which I find fascinating.



After taking a few shots I lifted it out to the edge of the bucket and a while later it flew off.

