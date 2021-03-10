Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Lichen
I found on the Canadian Museum of Nature Blog that this is called Oak Moss, but it is actually a lichen. This was just a small piece on a twig that had dropped to the ground.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
69
photos
15
followers
16
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th March 2021 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
lichen
Jay Holm
ace
Looks almost like coral.
March 11th, 2021
m.taylor
ace
Nice! The lichen is really sharp. I like your POV.
March 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close