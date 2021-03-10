Previous
Next
Lichen by mitchell304
69 / 365

Lichen

I found on the Canadian Museum of Nature Blog that this is called Oak Moss, but it is actually a lichen. This was just a small piece on a twig that had dropped to the ground.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jay Holm ace
Looks almost like coral.
March 11th, 2021  
m.taylor ace
Nice! The lichen is really sharp. I like your POV.
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise