Dewdrops by mitchell304
159 / 365

Dewdrops

I was experimenting some more with the microscope setting on my point and shoot camera. I was trying a range of magnification levels, up to 11x, but didn’t write them down so I don’t remember for sure what this shot was at, maybe 7x.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
