Juvenile Red-breasted Sapsucker by mitchell304
Juvenile Red-breasted Sapsucker

There is a family of sapsuckers in the area and a couple of juvenile sapsuckers flew in to a tree near where I was sitting. By the time I got the camera they were no longer beside each other but I was able to get a few shots of one of them.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
