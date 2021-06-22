Sign up
Juvenile Red-breasted Sapsucker
There is a family of sapsuckers in the area and a couple of juvenile sapsuckers flew in to a tree near where I was sitting. By the time I got the camera they were no longer beside each other but I was able to get a few shots of one of them.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
sapsucker
