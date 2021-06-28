Sign up
179 / 365
Broccoli Seed Husks
It was just too hot to go outside for a photo today so I needed something inside. I was doing a final rinse on broccoli sprouts and had these seed husks for a macro. For size, the broccoli sprouts are similar in size to alfalfa sprouts.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
179
photos
18
followers
20
following
49% complete
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
28th June 2021 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sprouts
,
macro
,
seeds
