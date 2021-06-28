Previous
Broccoli Seed Husks by mitchell304
179 / 365

Broccoli Seed Husks

It was just too hot to go outside for a photo today so I needed something inside. I was doing a final rinse on broccoli sprouts and had these seed husks for a macro. For size, the broccoli sprouts are similar in size to alfalfa sprouts.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Photo Details

