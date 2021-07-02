Previous
Next
Underwater #4 by mitchell304
183 / 365

Underwater #4

At the lake again, but it has been busy for the July 1st holiday and the water was murkier today. This was not the largest tree or stump, but the image was one of the clearer ones.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise