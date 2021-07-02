Sign up
183 / 365
Underwater #4
At the lake again, but it has been busy for the July 1st holiday and the water was murkier today. This was not the largest tree or stump, but the image was one of the clearer ones.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
183
photos
18
followers
20
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2021 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
underwater
,
swimmer
