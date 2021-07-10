Previous
Next
Water Lilies by mitchell304
191 / 365

Water Lilies

I went to a smaller lake today and it was a very different feel under water, maybe it is more organic matter? I liked the way the water lilies looked from underneath, but it was not my favourite place to swim.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise