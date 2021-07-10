Sign up
191 / 365
Water Lilies
I went to a smaller lake today and it was a very different feel under water, maybe it is more organic matter? I liked the way the water lilies looked from underneath, but it was not my favourite place to swim.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Views
9
Album
365
Taken
10th July 2021 4:09pm
Tags
underwater
,
water lilies
