Breaking the Surface by mitchell304
195 / 365

Breaking the Surface

I hope you aren’t getting too tired of all the underwater shots. I’m still really enjoying the experimenting with the light, patterns, and different subject matter.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
53% complete

Photo Details

