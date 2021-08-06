Previous
Wet Bee by mitchell304
218 / 365

Wet Bee

We had a light rain today after many dry days. I spotted this wet bee when I went out for my daily photo.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
