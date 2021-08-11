Sign up
223 / 365
Farm in Early Morning Light
This is shot in the same area as yesterday’s image, but in the early morning and a wider view since the sun was not on the barns.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
11th August 2021 6:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
field
,
panorama
,
pano
,
farm
