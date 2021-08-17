Previous
Half and Half by mitchell304
229 / 365

Half and Half

I thought it was interesting that this flower was half dried up but half looked fresh.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
