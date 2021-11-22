Previous
Willow by mitchell304
324 / 365

Willow

Playing with camera movement while taking some shots of a willow tree. I liked the layers in this image and the few green leaves that you can sort of make out.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
88% complete

