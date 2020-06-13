Previous
Avon Pier, Avon, NC by mitogo1
Avon Pier, Avon, NC

The Avon Fishing Pier opened its doors in 1963 and was the final pier to be built on Hatteras Island. The Avon Fishing Pier is world-famous with its many record catches, especially with the giant Red Drum that frequent its waters.
Mitogo

@mitogo1
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa.
