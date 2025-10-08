Sign up
1 / 365
Where Waiting Feels Like Resting
Bathed in sunlight and surrounded by a touch of green, this waiting room turns an ordinary doctor visit into a peaceful pause. Sometimes, healing begins the moment you walk through the door.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2025 8:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
#calmcorner
,
#peacefulwaitingroom
,
#naturallightvibes
,
#healingspace
,
#doctorofficedesign
,
#serenespaces
,
#brightinteriors
,
#wellnessvibes
,
#plantloverscorner
,
#tranquilmornings
