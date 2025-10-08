Where Waiting Feels Like Resting by mitogo_mobiography
1 / 365

Where Waiting Feels Like Resting

Bathed in sunlight and surrounded by a touch of green, this waiting room turns an ordinary doctor visit into a peaceful pause. Sometimes, healing begins the moment you walk through the door.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Michael Todd Good...

ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact