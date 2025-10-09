Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Sunlight & Stillness
Where autumn’s warmth meets morning’s calm.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2025 1:22pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#autumnlight
,
#falldecor
,
#sunroomvibes
,
#goldenhourglow
,
#cozycorners
,
#faithandseasons
,
#peacefulmoments
,
#chapelview
,
#gratefulheart
,
#morningreflection
