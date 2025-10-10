Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
Fright Flush
Found in a Mexican restaurant restroom, this playful decal turns an ordinary utility into an unintentional art piece. The scratched patina of the photograph adds a haunting nostalgia—where cleanliness meets character.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
3
photos
0
followers
1
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#art
,
#photography
,
#abstract
,
#humor
,
#ghost
,
#grunge
,
#texture
,
#urban
,
#unexpected
,
#bathroom
,
#surreal
,
#toilet
,
#foundart
,
#whimsy
,
#haunting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close