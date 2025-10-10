Previous
Fright Flush by mitogo_mobiography
Fright Flush

Found in a Mexican restaurant restroom, this playful decal turns an ordinary utility into an unintentional art piece. The scratched patina of the photograph adds a haunting nostalgia—where cleanliness meets character.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

ace
