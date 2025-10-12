Previous
The Road Through Autumn Splendor by mitogo_mobiography
The Road Through Autumn Splendor

A quiet highway cuts through a tunnel of color — where gold, crimson, and amber leaves whisper that every journey has its season.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Michael Todd Good...

ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
