7 / 365
Mother of Thousands: Life on the Edge
A lush Mother of Thousands (Kalanchoe daigremontiana) basking in window light, each leaf lined with tiny plantlets—nature’s quiet reminder of how life multiplies in the most ordinary places.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Tags
#peace
,
#garden
,
#photography
,
#nature
,
#green
,
#fresh
,
#beauty
,
#leaf
,
#sunlight
,
#life
,
#plants
,
#growth
,
#succulent
,
#botany
,
#creation
